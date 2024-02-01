Human remains found after fire extinguished on Saddle Lake Cree Nation
Human remains were found after a fire on Saddle Lake Cree Nation on Wednesday.
According to St. Paul RCMP, officers found flames coming from a home on Highway 36 while on patrol just after noon.
By the time emergency responders arrived, the house was "fully engulfed and deemed unfit for entry."
The human remains were found after the flames were extinguished.
Police are investigating but said on Thursday the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
The medical examiner's office is helping to identify the deceased.
