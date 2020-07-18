EDMONTON -- After Sylvan Lake’s beach was crowded with people last weekend residents were pleased to see much fewer people on Saturday.

“I’d say on average we’re at a 65 to 70 percent capacity down there and we’re pretty pleased with the responsiveness of our visitors,” said Joanne Gaudet, a community spokesperson for Sylvan Lake.

This weekend RCMP and bylaw officers were patrolling the shores, helping to remind people of the importance of physical distancing.

“Going up and down, asking people to move while handing out masks to everyone,” said beachgoer Tina Asance.

“We even had this one group try to sit closer to us and they (bylaw officers) came up to them right away to tell them to social distance,” said Taylor Power, another beachgoer. “I mean it’s nice that’s in play because you don’t want to say too much to cause too much rift between people around you.”

CTV News was told by RCMP that there have been no reports of anyone at Sylvan Lake being given a ticket for not following public health orders.

The measures were in response to the flood of people in Sylvan Lake last weekend and a warning from the premier.

“That kind of a conduct, unfortunately, could jeopardize the progress we have made,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

John Lewis, a Professor of Oncology at the University of Alberta, reminds the public to use “common sense” when it comes to large gatherings of any kind.

“Beaches can be safe if you follow common sense rules,” said Lewis. “Even if you personally feel safe and don’t feel there’s a risk there are people out there at risk, please think about them.”

The Town of Sylvan Lake released a statement Friday that said in part:

“The Town recognizes that everyone is trying to find balance – to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while trying to seek a bit of “normal” again… however, visitors must be more vigilant about respecting health and safety rules regardless of the circumstances.”

In addition to the RCMP and bylaw officers there were more signs around the waterfront and the town reminding people of public health guidelines.

The town also said that after this weekend administration will reassess the health and safety needs of the waterfront to determine if any additional measures are required.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman