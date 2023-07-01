Hundreds gather in St. Albert to mark Canada Day with reflection and reconciliation
Orange shirts filled Lions Park in St. Albert, as hundreds of people walked and ran to raise awareness around children and youth affected by the residential school system.
For the third annual Run/Walk for Reconciliation, participants could follow a two or five kilometer route to the St. Albert Healing Garden, where participants took time to reflect on survivors and tie orange ribbons around the pergola.
Organizer Amanda Patrick said the event has grown over the last two years, and nearly 300 people had registered for Saturday's event.
"A lot of people have actually messaged me and told me that this is now a tradition for their families," she said. "They want this to be a part of their Canada Day."
Patrick said the event is open to everyone who wants to participate and many non-Indigenous people come out to show their support and help raise money.
This year, funds raised are being donated to the Legacy of Hope Foundation, a national organization offering education surrounding residential schools.
"I think that it's important to gather on a day like today," Patrick said. "Because we celebrate the country that we live in – which is a fantastic country and we're really grateful and so fortunate to live here – but also it does have a dark past.
"And it gives us that outlet to say, 'We acknowledge and we hear those who have suffered.'"
Participants finished their routes back at Lions Park, with a performance of healing by Indigenous dancers and drummers.
Donations for the event are being collected through a GoFundMe.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site.
Extreme climate disasters and other traumatic events has long-term consequences for youth: study
Experiencing climate change-driven natural disasters or other traumatic events may impact the education and food security of youth, according to a new peer-reviewed study.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shut down Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
Calgary
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
-
Calgarians commemorate 100th anniversary of ‘Chinese Exclusion Act’
Calgarians gathered for a special ceremony Saturday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act which restricted nearly all Chinese immigration to Canada for decades.
-
Milan Lucic returns to Bruins after four seasons with Flames
Veteran forward Milan Lucic departed the Calgary Flames to return to the Boston Bruins when NHL free agency opened Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day
Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.
-
Saskatoon shines brightly as temperatures climb
As the long weekend approaches, temperatures in Saskatoon will hit 30 C.
-
Sask. community newspaper celebrates 90 years
The Watrous Manitou (TWM) newspaper has been printing in Saskatchewan for 90 years.
Regina
-
'It brings people together': Wascana Park offers Canada Day celebrations
Wascana Park was the place to be on July 1, as thousands celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Watch Regina's Canada Day fireworks
If you want to watch the Canada Day fireworks in Regina, but can’t make it down to Wascana Park, you can catch them here.
-
Regina residents celebrate the Lieutenant Governor's Canada Day
The Government House hosted their Canada Day celebration, which was put on by the Lieutenant Governor.
Atlantic
-
Fuel prices jump as new carbon regulations take effect
The cost of fuel has seen a significant rise in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as new carbon regulations took effect Saturday.
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
-
Tentative contract deal reached with registered nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union that represents the province's registered nurses.
Toronto
-
Four people hospitalized after shooting in Mississauga
Four people have been taken to hospitals, including one with critical injuries, after a shooting in Mississauga.
-
Two men arrested after guard dogs escape Toronto business, attack mother and daughter: police
Charges have been laid against two men after two guard dogs escaped a Scarborough business earlier this week and attacked a mother and daughter.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in deadly Toronto plaza stabbing
The suspect in a deadly stabbing at a busy Toronto plaza last weekend has been identified and investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
Montreal
-
Over 100 families without long-term housing on Moving Day in Montreal
At least 107 families were unable to find a home before July 1 Moving day in Montreal – a number Mayor Valerie Plante called “unacceptable.” Plante said recently the city would work with anyone out of a home to find new lodging. On Saturday, she renewed a request to the province to collaborate more closely with the city.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 'Toonie-sized' hail possible in Montreal as thunderstorm warning looms
Environment Canada issued a warning that “toonie-sized” hail and heavy rain could fall in Montreal Saturday night. “Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” read the warning.
-
After months-long battle, eviction of Ville-Marie underpass camp will proceed
The eviction of a homeless encampment under Montreal's Ville-Marie Expressway can no longer be postponed, the Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled.
Ottawa
-
Mother Nature rains on Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red, white and rain gear covered downtown Ottawa and several parks across the capital, as residents and visitors celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shut down Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black bin
The city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
Kitchener
-
Police appeal for witnesses, footage of Bridgeport crash
Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | 'The original extreme sport': Lumberjacks chop their way to victory in Kitchener, Ont.
Real-life lumberjacks converged on Kitchener for the Stihl Timbersports Championships on Saturday.
-
Waterloo region Canada Day celebrations continue despite lingering haze
A sea of red and white covered Riverside Park in Cambridge Saturday as residents and visitors celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunshots heard on Timmins street, heavy police presence expected into the evening Saturday
Police confirmed they received a call for service related to a serious injury after CTV News was told that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in Timmins early Saturday afternoon.
-
Surprise, disappointment over provincial government decision on French-language university in the north
Reaction is continuing to come in and it is mostly surprise and disappointment over the province's late Friday afternoon announcement to not fund Université de Sudbury. The school was looking to become the province's next stand-alone French language university after parting ways with a financially insolvent Laurentian University.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Winnipeg
-
'A better future for all of us': Winnipeggers celebrate Canada Day
Canada Day celebrations were extra special for some newcomers to Winnipeg.
-
Jets bring back Brossoit, re-sign Namestnikov on day one of free agency
The Winnipeg Jets have made a few deals on the first day of NHL free agency.
-
All city-run outdoor pools open for summer
All city-run outdoor pools in Winnipeg are now open for the season.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order, alert issued as wildfire spreads in Kelowna
An out of control wildfire on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain has sparked an evacuation order and alert.
-
B.C. man heading to Ukraine to help spay and neuter abandoned pets
A retired West Vancouver, B.C. man is getting ready to embark on his fourth trip to Ukraine to help locals round-up and care for pets abandoned in the war.
-
Can’t find a camping spot? A new BC Parks feature will notify you when a space opens
Anyone who enjoys camping in B.C. knows that spaces fill up quickly, and it can be hard to secure a spot at campgrounds. To help ease the burden of searching, BC Parks has unveiled a new feature that allows you to receive an email notification when a campsite opens up.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unacceptable': Massive BC Ferries lineups to get to Vancouver Island for the long weekend
Long weekend travellers waited hours at Tsawwassen's terminal to get to Vancouver Island by ferry on Friday, those without a reservation waiting upwards of six hours.
-
BC Transit reverses Canada Day alcohol ban on Victoria buses
BC Transit is reversing course on its policy banning passengers from carrying alcohol on buses in the Greater Victoria region on Canada Day.
-
B.C. man heading to Ukraine to help spay and neuter abandoned pets
A retired West Vancouver, B.C. man is getting ready to embark on his fourth trip to Ukraine to help locals round-up and care for pets abandoned in the war.