Hundreds gather in St. Albert to mark Canada Day with reflection and reconciliation

Orange shirts filled Lions Park in St. Albert, as hundreds of people walked and ran to raise awareness around children and youth affected by the residential school system.

For the third annual Run/Walk for Reconciliation, participants could follow a two or five kilometer route to the St. Albert Healing Garden, where participants took time to reflect on survivors and tie orange ribbons around the pergola.

Organizer Amanda Patrick said the event has grown over the last two years, and nearly 300 people had registered for Saturday's event.

"A lot of people have actually messaged me and told me that this is now a tradition for their families," she said. "They want this to be a part of their Canada Day."

Patrick said the event is open to everyone who wants to participate and many non-Indigenous people come out to show their support and help raise money.

This year, funds raised are being donated to the Legacy of Hope Foundation, a national organization offering education surrounding residential schools.

"I think that it's important to gather on a day like today," Patrick said. "Because we celebrate the country that we live in – which is a fantastic country and we're really grateful and so fortunate to live here – but also it does have a dark past.

"And it gives us that outlet to say, 'We acknowledge and we hear those who have suffered.'"

Participants finished their routes back at Lions Park, with a performance of healing by Indigenous dancers and drummers.

Donations for the event are being collected through a GoFundMe.