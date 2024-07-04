EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 84-year-old Alberta man charged in shooting of teen denied bail

    A 16-year-old boy was shot on a rural property in Sturgeon County on June 29, 2024. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton) A 16-year-old boy was shot on a rural property in Sturgeon County on June 29, 2024. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The senior accused of shooting a St. Albert teen has been denied bail.

    Two teens were on a rural property near St. Albert on Saturday afternoon when one of them was allegedly shot by the property owner.

    A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries, but his condition has since been updated to stable.

    Jim Bregin, 84, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and using a firearm in the commission of an offence, among other charges.

    Bregin appeared in court in Morinville on Thursday. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News