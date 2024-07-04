84-year-old Alberta man charged in shooting of teen denied bail

The senior accused of shooting a St. Albert teen has been denied bail.

Two teens were on a rural property near St. Albert on Saturday afternoon when one of them was allegedly shot by the property owner.

A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries, but his condition has since been updated to stable.

Jim Bregin, 84, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and using a firearm in the commission of an offence, among other charges.

Bregin appeared in court in Morinville on Thursday.