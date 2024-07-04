Man uses stolen swords to rob Spruce Grove business: RCMP

RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly stole several swords before robbing a Spruce Grove business on Sunday.

Around 5 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at Retail Revolt on 95 McLeod Avenue. RCMP said a man stole an undisclosed amount of cash before escaping in a green older model Chrysler Sebring with three other occupants.

The green Sebring had been seen surveilling other businesses earlier that afternoon, RCMP said, and the man had attempted to break into multiple other businesses in the area.

RCMP said the same man broke into the Parkland Tai Chi Association where he stole three swords, which he then used in the theft at Retail Revolt.

The man is described as being skinny, in his 30s, standing 6'2", with brown hair and a medium complexion. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing aviator sunglasses, dark pants and a dark-coloured hoodie.

Any information about the thefts or the man can be reported to Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

Anonymous Tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.