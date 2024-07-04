EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man uses stolen swords to rob Spruce Grove business: RCMP

    Police said three swords were stolen from the Parkland Tai Chi Association on June 30, 2024. (Supplied) Police said three swords were stolen from the Parkland Tai Chi Association on June 30, 2024. (Supplied)
    Share

    RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly stole several swords before robbing a Spruce Grove business on Sunday.

    Around 5 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at Retail Revolt on 95 McLeod Avenue. RCMP said a man stole an undisclosed amount of cash before escaping in a green older model Chrysler Sebring with three other occupants.

    The green Sebring had been seen surveilling other businesses earlier that afternoon, RCMP said, and the man had attempted to break into multiple other businesses in the area.

    RCMP said the same man broke into the Parkland Tai Chi Association where he stole three swords, which he then used in the theft at Retail Revolt.

    The man is described as being skinny, in his 30s, standing 6'2", with brown hair and a medium complexion. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing aviator sunglasses, dark pants and a dark-coloured hoodie.

    Any information about the thefts or the man can be reported to Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

    Anonymous Tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News