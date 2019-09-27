The new Uniqlo store opened to a long lineup of customers at West Edmonton Mall on Friday morning.

It is the chain's 12th location in Canada, and the first in Alberta.

The first customers lined up at 5 a.m. on Friday. When the doors opened at 10 a.m., the line-up went beyond the length of the store, coiled through dividers in the hall and trailed down the escalator.

Salina Shairulla, PR assistant manager of Uniqlo Canada, estimated that more than 800 people were waiting for the doors to open.

"I think they're going to be really excited with what they find here," Shairulla told CTV News Edmonton. "Experience our Japanese culture and values that we're bringing to our clothing here, the simplicity in design that's functional and made for everyone."

The first 200 people in line received an exclusive tote bag featuring 'Edmonton'. The first 500 people to make a purchase in-store received a HeatTech item, one of the brand's signature pieces.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson