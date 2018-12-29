

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





“Build that pipeline, build that pipeline,” chanted the hundreds of people who gathered in Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on Saturday to protest low oil prices and job losses.

The event, called “New Year, New Pipeline,” was organized by the groups Oilfield Dads and Rally 4 Resources.

Approximately 1,000 people attended the event. Many carried signs that read, “Canada runs on Alberta oil,” “We (heart) oil and gas,” or “Start TMX.”

“We want to go to work. We don’t want to sit idle anymore. We want pipelines to be built now,” said Chad Miller of Oilfield Dads.

“We don’t want to be sitting around having bailouts. We don’t want any loans.”

On Feb. 15, a large trucking convoy from Red Deer will make its way to Ottawa.

Protestors will be opposing the federal carbon tax and showing support for Canadian crude.

Earlier this year, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced an oil production cap. It is scheduled to begin on Jan. 1.

Ottawa also announced $1.6 billion investment in the energy industry in mid-December.

With files from Tyson Fedor ​