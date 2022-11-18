Hundreds of Pokémon fans line up in Edmonton to get the new Violet and Scarlet games

Hundreds of people lined up outside the GameStop store in Southgate on Thursday for the 10 p.m. release of the new Pokémon Violet and Scarlet games.

The games are the latest in Nintendo’s wildly popular Pokémon franchise, and will bring a new type of play for players to enjoy.

“This game is the first fully open world game for Pokémon, so you actually get your legendary Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidonat the beginning of the game, so you get to use them as your ride Pokémon to explore the world and be able to see the new region,” said Nintendo ambassador Andrew Seale.

While waiting, Pokémon enthusiasts had the chance to win prizes and make hats featuring new Pokémon from the game.

“We’ll just randomly ask some Pokémon trivia questions, give some bigger prizes for people in costumes or people with special Pokémon swag on. We’ve got big stickers, we’ve got wrapping paper, Nintendo wrapping paper, and of course the hats, which are just very fun to build and easy to put on and represent the starter Pokémon you want to use,” Seale told CTV News Edmonton.

He estimated 600 people pre-ordered the games from the Southgate GameStop location.