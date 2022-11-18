Hundreds of Pokémon fans line up in Edmonton to get the new Violet and Scarlet games

Pokémon fans lineup at Southgate Mall in Edmonton for the new Violet and Scarlet games. Pokémon fans lineup at Southgate Mall in Edmonton for the new Violet and Scarlet games.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island