EDMONTON -- The Edson Food Bank was robbed on Friday night or Saturday morning, the town’s mayor has confirmed.

Kevin Zahara said that over 500 pounds of ground beef was stolen, along with other food. The thief left behind a mess, and some minor damage.

He said that while the food bank does still have some food, they will be accepting donations to make up for what was lost.

Cleanup is underway, and Zahara said police are investigating.