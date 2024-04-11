Hyman, Draisaitl lead Oilers to 5-1 win over Golden Knights without McDavid
Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Wednesday night despite the absence of star forward Connor McDavid.
Cody Ceci, Mattias Ekholm and Dylan Holloway also scored while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod each had two assists for Edmonton, which won its third straight. Stuart Skinner stopped 17 shots.
“When you’re missing the best player in the world you don’t try to replace him,” Hyman said. “Everyone as a group has to step up and play better, and collectively I thought it was one of our better games of the season. Everyone on the same page.
“You want to play your best going into the playoffs. Three wins and two of the three were really good outings for us.”
The Oilers hit 100 points in the standings in a third consecutive season for the second time in franchise history. They hit the century mark six times in a row from 1981-87.
Edmonton is 10-0-1 in its last 11 games at home, outscoring opponents 54-20 in that span.
“You have to take care of your home ice, that is first and foremost,” said Oilers forward Corey Perry. “On the road it is a different game, but at home we have put some solid games together lately and we are going to have to continue to do that.”
McDavid missed the game with a lower-body injury but is considered day-to-day. The Oilers’ captain is stuck at 99 assists on the season, needing only one to become just the fourth player in NHL history to hit 100.
Keegan Kolesar scored for the Golden Knights, who lost a third straight. Adin Hill finished with 20 saves.
“Right now, our game’s nowhere where we need to be, and even if we were to get in it might be a quick bounce for us out of there,” Kolesar said.
The frustration level is high for the defending Stanley Cup champs.
“We’ve got to take care of business, we’re not in the playoffs yet,” Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “We’ve got to start playing like we want to be in it and we need more than just a couple guys every night. We need everybody and right now we don’t have that.”
The Oilers started the scoring midway through the opening period. Ceci hustled in from the point and sent a shot from a bad angle that hit the skate of Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez and deflected cleanly past Hill for his fourth goal of the season.
Ekholm continued his torrid pace of late with his 11th of the season coming 5:38 into the second period. He fired a shot from the right faceoff dot that Hill could only wave at. Ekholm leads all NHL defensemen in 5-on-5 points since the NHL All-Star break with 25.
Edmonton made it 3-0 at 8:06 of the second as Hill made a pad save on a shot by Nugent-Hopkins, but couldn’t stop Hyman from depositing his team-leading 53rd of the season on the rebound.
Vegas continued to have trouble getting to Skinner, who stopped Anthony Mantha on a breakaway with six minutes left in the second.
The Oilers went up 4-0 at 6:50 of the third on a two-man advantage. Nugent-Hopkins found Draisaitl in his office for a one-timer and his 41st of the year.
The Golden Knights broke Skinner’s shutout bid a minute later as Noah Hanifin sent Kolesar in on a short-handed breakaway and he beat the goalie glove-side for his seventh.
Holloway, recalled from Bakersfield of the AHL as a result of McDavid’s injury, made a positive impact midway through the third. Hill left the puck behind his net, but the Oilers' forward stole the puck before scoring his fourth of the season on a wraparound.
The Golden Knights had a bunch of holes in their lineup, missing the likes of Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson and Nicolas Roy.
BREAKING O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Gas leak may cause fire, Ford says in recall impacting thousands of vehicles in Canada
Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.
Pacific castaways' 'HELP' sign sparks U.S. rescue mission -- and an unexpected family reunion
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno's estate
Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.
Canada needs to build 1.3M additional homes by 2030 to close housing gap, says PBO
The parliamentary budget officer (PBO) says Canada would need to build 1.3 million additional homes by 2030 to eliminate the country's housing gap.
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
O.J. Simpson 'died without penance,' attorney for Ron Goldman's family says as reaction begins
O.J. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend, has died. Here's how those connected to him are reacting.
Lithium-ion battery fires on the rise across Canada, fire chiefs warn
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise across Canada, according to the organization that represents the country's fire chiefs, prompting warnings from fire services, injury law firms and even Health Canada.
Man sent to hospital with serious burns following apartment fire
One person is in hospital after a fire in a four-storey apartment building forced dozens of residents to out of their homes Wednesday night.
-
Above-normal highs continuing through the weekend
If Calgary's five-day forecast was a rollercoaster, we would be at the part of the ride where you’re climbing up the tall ramp before the big drop.
Signatures being collected to urge province to step into ongoing woes at Medicine Hat city hall
Medicine Hat's mayor and city council continue to butt heads, and that has some residents asking the province to step in.
Downtown focus for first Lethbridge police town hall
Lethbridge police are hosting their first town hall of the year Wednesday night with the focus on the city’s downtown.
Mischief trial hears Mounties tried to convince Alberta border protesters to quit
An RCMP officer has described the tenuous, and often fraught, relationship police forged with protesters as they tried to end the COVID-era border blockade in Coutts, Alta.
'Futile': Saskatoon city council, police grapple with perceptions of crime in Fairhaven
City councillors heard crime concerns from residents Wednesday after receiving a joint report by Saskatoon police the fire department about community changes following the opening of a major emergency shelter.
-
Family seeks justice and support after tragic impaired driving incident
Nearly a year has passed since Charlene Fineday's family was devastated. Her son, Darnell, was struck by an impaired driver, leaving him crippled and non-verbal.
-
Regina City Council hears passionate pitch from 5-year-old for waterslide elevator at Wascana Pool
Regina City Council heard from a long list of delegates Wednesday night. However, there was one who stood out perhaps more than anyone else due to her young age. Five-year-old Blake Turnbull hopes to one day be able to ride the waterslides at the newly renovated Wascana Pool.
-
-
Regina city council approves $35 million housing project, amid opposition from some residents
In an effort to expand city-wide housing options, a zoning change was approved to allow four units per residential lot after being discussed at length at city hall on Wednesday.
B.C. announces plan to move residents off doctor waitlists, connect them with health-care providers
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
-
Is violence decreasing on Metro Vancouver transit? Police, union disagree
It’s been one year since dozens of recommendations were made by the Canadian Urban Transit Association about how to improve transit safety and security, but transit police in Metro Vancouver and the union representing operators disagree on whether incidents have decreased.
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
-
B.C. announces plan to move residents off doctor waitlists, connect them with health-care providers
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
Man, 30, dead after triple shooting in downtown Toronto: police
Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is dead after gunfire erupted on a downtown sidewalk as bars were clearing out early Thursday.
-
Toronto's Gardiner Expressway lanes to be reduced for 3 years starting tonight. How will it affect your commute?
Starting tonight, and for the next three years, Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to two lanes in both directions on a downtown stretch of the highway for a three-year rehabilitation project.
-
Quebec justice minister ready to defend secularism law at the Supreme Court, tells Ottawa to 'mind its own business'
With the appeal of the province's secularism law possibly ending up before the Supreme Court of Canada, Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette says he intends to defend it 'to the bitter end' and urges the federal government to 'mind its own business.'
-
Police searching across Greater Montreal after alleged gang member killed
Police officers are conducting numerous searches in the Greater Montreal area in relation to the death a man believed to be involved with gangs.
-
Specialized nurse practitioners can now take charge of patients on list for family doctor
As of next week, certain nurse practitioners specializing in primary care will be able to take charge of patients waiting for a family doctor.
Search for missing N.S. senior continues, police update last known sighting
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman continues and they are providing an update on the last time she was seen.
-
51-year-old man dead after N.B. car crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Canaan Station, N.B., Wednesday morning.
-
Nova Scotia teachers to vote on strike Thursday
Nearly 10,000 public school teachers and specialists could vote on a possible strike Thursday.
Former teacher sentenced to 33 months for child luring
A former teacher faces 33 months in prison for child luring.
-
Man shot during gun sale, suspects sought: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is looking to identify two suspects after a man was shot while trying to buy a gun.
'We have reached a tipping point': Ottawa Mission calls for new federal funding to support newcomers
The Ottawa Mission is calling on the federal government to introduce sweeping policy changes to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers, including establishing new welcoming centres, as newcomers to Canada continue to put a strain on the shelter system in the capital.
-
OC Transpo boss will not commit to Trillium Line opening date
The head of OC Transpo says construction continues to progress on the new Trillium Line, but she will not commit to an opening date for the new north-south light-rail transit line.
-
Two Canadian acts added to Ottawa Bluesfest lineup
Canadian music stars Carly Rae Jepsen and Tyler Shaw are coming to Ottawa Bluesfest this summer. Ottawa Bluesfest will run July 4-7 and July 10-14 at LeBreton Flats.
-
From heart attack to transplant: How a northern Ont. man survived health scare
The former CEO of Sudbury’s Science North has a new lease on life these days thanks to the generosity of a heart donor.
-
Sudbury police arrest armed robbery suspect at Wahnapitae home
A youth accused of robbing a Lasalle Boulevard store last week was arrested at a home in the Greater Sudbury community of Wahnapitae on Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Barrie high school remains closed after fire in washroom
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie will not be able to return to school for several days after a fire on Wednesday.
-
Reckless man accused of chucking bricks at Barrie store
Police were called to a scene in Barrie after a reckless 31-year-old man from Alliston was causing a nuisance in a business park.
-
Brazen restaurant robber busted by police
Police say a man disguised and wielding a knife, demanded cash from Collingwood restaurant staff Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m.
BREAKING Police raid Cambridge spa as part of human trafficking investigation
Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge as result of a human trafficking investigation.
-
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont. home
A family in Kitchener, Ont. says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
-
Guelph long-term care home set to close
In an email to CTV News, LaPointe-Fisher Nursing Home confirmed it will shut down on Nov. 29.
Accusations fly as Western U teaching assistant strike begins
Two thousand teaching assistants, members of Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) Local 610, are picketing at multiple entrances to campus. Reported issues include wages and wage claw backs.
-
City hall generated a whopping $31-million dollar surplus in 2023 municipal budget
Just weeks after wrapping up difficult multi-year budget deliberations, council is receiving an financial update about how a financial windfall left over from 2023 will be redistributed.
-
Parolee now wanted for Windsor home invasion and jewelry heist: Police
Windsor Police are releasing an image of the man they believe was part of a robbery on March 18.
-
$125-million manufacturing boost to create 153 new jobs
The Windsor-Essex manufacturing sector is getting a $125-million boost and 153 new jobs with the expansion of four companies.
-
Chatham man charged after flicking marijuana cigarette at woman
A Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon after a dispute over parking.