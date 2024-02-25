I dead in 4-vehicle crash in southwest Edmonton

At least one person is dead after a crash involving a U-Haul truck and three other vehicles Saturday night near 50 Street and 22 Avenue.

According to RCMP, a police incident started outside of Edmonton. However, no details have been given on where or when it began and what the nature of the incident was.

Inside city limits, EPS and RCMP officers were on scene at a crash near Walker Lake Plaza around 11 p.m.

Officers there confirmed that two SUVs, a car and a U-Haul truck were involved and that one person had been killed.

Early reports that the woman who died was changing a tire when she was hit by the U-Haul truck appear to be incorrect.

Multiple sources have now told CTV News Edmonton that a woman in one of the SUVs drove over a police spike belt, and she was hit by the U-Haul truck when she stopped and got out of her vehicle.

It is not clear whether EPS or RCMP officers laid out the spike belt or why it was used, and neither has offered details on how the events unfolded.

The woman who was killed does not appear to have been involved in the police incident.

EPS said early Sunday morning that RCMP is leading the investigation with assistance from Edmonton police.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to EPS and RCMP and are awaiting more details.

With files from Darcy Seaton and Evan Kenny