'I didn't know anything': Oilers' Keith says he was unaware of sex assault allegations while with Blackhawks

EDMONTON -

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith says he wasn’t aware of sexual assault allegations involving a former teammate while he played for the Chicago Blackhawks.

The team mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010, according to an investigation commissioned by the club.

Stan Bowman, Chicago's general manager and president of hockey operations, resigned Tuesday in the wake of the findings by an outside law firm, and the NHL fined the team $2 million for “the organization's inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”

The player was 20 years old at the time and was called up to the team to serve as a “black ace,” a player who practices with the team in case of an injury or suspension.

Keith, 38, was part of the 2010 Blackhawks team that won the Stanley Cup.