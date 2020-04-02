EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s Food Bank just got a big boost from a famous Canadian. Ryan Reynolds made a $4,000 donation to the cause.

“I happen to love Edmonton. This donation is in memory of Connor McGrath. Love, Ryan Reynolds,” the Deadpool star wrote.

The fundraising campaign for the food bank was organized in conjunction with 104-9 Virgin Radio to help ensure Edmontonians have the food they need during the pandemic.

This isn’t the first charitable donation Reynolds has made to food banks during the outbreak. He and his wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada in March. In a statement posted to the couple’s Twitter accounts, they said it was to support people who had been “brutally impacted” by COVID-19.

You can donate to the Edmonton Food Bank campaign online.