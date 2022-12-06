'I'm a jerk': Alberta woman parodies Talus Dome, then finds beauty in controversial art piece

Laurie Keindel and her Talus Dome parody in Devon, Alta., on December 5, 2022 (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton.) Laurie Keindel and her Talus Dome parody in Devon, Alta., on December 5, 2022 (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton.)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge

A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island