EDMONTON -- The man who lost last Saturday’s main event at UFC 246 gave some advice to Edmonton’s Shara Vigeant, but she’s having trouble accepting it.

“We get 24 hours to pout, after that we have to move on,” Vigeant told CTV Morning Live Edmonton. “I’m not done pouting.”

Vigeant is the strength and conditioning coach for Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

The 36-year old Cerrone lost in a first round TKO to Conor McGregor.

The match lasted 40 seconds.

Vigeant watched the fight for the first time during her visit on Morning Live.

“It’s devastating, to be honest. It’s pretty hard, pretty hard to watch," she said.

Vigeant and Cerrone became friends after he visited her Edmonton gym SVPT Fitness in 2017.

"He was here filming a movie and I knew his coaches and I reached out and said if he needs a place to train, my gym is open to him."

Vigeant has made a name for herself by training Mixed Martial Artists.

She stumbled into it 12 years ago.

“I was renting space off a guy that was doing it. And he didn’t want to do it anymore, and he says ‘take over the lease and take over my fighters’ and I was like ‘uh, okay,'" she said.

"And then I started training them and I fell in love with it. Teaching people to and pushing them to accomplish greatness is extremely rewarding."

Vigeant plans to catch up on some sleep, enjoy some downtime and wait for the winningest fighter in UFC history to call her.

“He’s an octagon legend. He’s not done.”