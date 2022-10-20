'I’m really grateful': Chicken lovers foil bike theft in downtown Edmonton
Cory Haller and Pete Nguyen were just trying to snack on some Northern Chicken Wednesday afternoon when they were pulled away by an urge to fight crime.
“I said to my friend Pete, 'I think that guy’s about to steal that bike,'" Haller recalled.
"'No, no way!' says Pete, right? "And I said, 'Yeah, I think he’s going to do it.' I watched the guy actually cut the lock.”
Haller took off after the guy with Nguyen behind him.
“I ran across the street as fast as I could and halted him from (taking off) by grabbing the bike. The individual stopped and basically gave out a little bit of a curse word. I moved him along his way by just telling him to leave the area,” Haller said.
Cory Haller and Pete Nguyen at Northern Chicken.
The friends went back across the street with the bike and asked the restaurant to hold on to it in the meantime. A staff member at Northern Chicken left a clue for bike owner Duncan Kinney.
“I looked and there was a note right here and it said if your bike was locked up here, come to Northern Chicken to come talk to us,” Kinney told CTV News Edmonton.
“I went over there to Northern Chicken and they were super awesome. They were just like, 'Oh yeah, I'm glad someone showed up to pick up this bike!'”
Duncan Kinney still has his bike thanks to the help of some Good Samaritans.
The combined effort is something Kinney said he'll never forget.
“If those two dudes hadn’t been there, I would've had to walk home. I would have had to have spent a few hundred dollars on a new bike and it really would’ve sucked," Kinney said.
"I'm very grateful they stepped in to do it. I think it is an example that we can take care of each other.”
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ groups trying to elect 'god-fearing' and 'anti-woke' school board trustees, group says
It's municipal election season, and experts are warning that some far-right groups and individuals are bringing an agenda of anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ2S+ views to an important, but often-forgotten, ballot battleground: school boards.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
Rampage began when 15-year-old boy shot his brother: North Carolina police
Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina's capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday.
East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says
The unusually low listing price for a detached home in East Vancouver that features both a basement suite and laneway house is raising eyebrows online.
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 per cent of Twitter workforce
Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.
'This is war': Newly released court documents show police concerns over Coutts, Alta., protest
Portions of court documents unsealed today related to the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., in February show police were worried about the level of violence that could unfold.
Calgary
-
'How do you sleep?': Family of teen in ICU after hit-and-run call on driver to come forward
Brandon Thomas is still asleep in the intensive care unit at the Alberta Children's Hospital after being struck in a crosswalk at 16th Avenue and 46 Street N.W. shortly after 7 p.m.
-
Have you seen Coco? Police ask for public help to locate stolen dog
Calgary police are asking the public for tips to help locate a dog named Coco.
-
Murder trial begins for young Airdrie man accused of killing mother
Alexander James Thorpe is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Melanie Lowen, whose body was found in Airdrie on Jan. 13.
Saskatoon
-
Ditch the decorative contact lenses for Halloween, Sask. optometrists advise
With Halloween around the corner, the Saskatchewan Association of Optometrists (SAO) is warning people about the health dangers of decorative contact lenses.
-
'It’s special': La Loche fire chief rescues eagle for the fourth time
The fire chief in La Loche has become known for helping majestic birds of prey.
-
Saskatoon police looks to double body worn camera use
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is looking to expand its use of body worn cameras, six months after its initial pilot launch.
Regina
-
Emergency crews, coroner, on scene at Wascana Park
Emergency crews are on scene at Wascana Park for a report of someone being pulled from the water.
-
Here's how much Regina's curbside waste service adjustment could cost households
Regina residents are one step closer to paying all garbage, recycling and new food and yard waste fees on their utility bills as a user-based system.
-
Future of Regina's central library discussed on final day of catalyst committee consultations
Regina residents had a chance to voice their opinions about the future of the Regina Public Library’s (RPL) central branch at a City of Regina public consultation session on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
-
More than 10,000 P.E.I. households still struggling to access Fiona aid
The long lineups are gone, but many people in Prince Edward Island are still facing challenges getting aid from the Canadian Red Cross following post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Five youths arrested in mob attack on man in Middle Sackville last month
Police say five male youths have been arrested and will be charged after a man was attacked by a group of people in Middle Sackville, N.S., last month.
Toronto
-
Ontario to give parents up to $250 per child as part of plan to mitigate learning loss
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
-
'We are forever crushed': Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting remembered as heroes at joint funeral
The two officers gunned down in an Innisfil home last week are being remembered as heroes at a joint funeral in Barrie today.
Montreal
-
Premier Francois Legault unveils 30-member Quebec cabinet after big election win
Legault unveiled his new cabinet today, which includes mostly familiar faces from his party's first mandate and a handful of newly elected members after his Coalition Avenir Quebec won 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election.
-
Couple in their sixties killed in Ile-Bizard, son facing murder charges
A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in a east Ile-Bizard residence Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022. A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killings. Sources say he is the couple's son.
-
Eric Girard handed English relations file, advocate celebrates 'major first step'
Premier Francois Legault has named Éric Girard Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, a move hailed by advocates as “a major first step” to repairing divisions in a post-Bill 96 province. It’s a role Girard pledged to fulfill “with honesty and justice” during Thursday’s cabinet swearing-in ceremony in the National Assembly’s Salon rouge, before crossing the room to sit with other newly-appointed ministers – some new to their files, some returning for another mandate.
Ottawa
-
'10 seconds later they were gone': More than 1,500 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa this year
The city of Ottawa is seeing a rise in vehicle thefts this year, with more than 1,500 vehicles stolen in the first nine months.
-
Not masking indoors? 'Time to start again,' Ottawa Public Health says
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to start wearing masks in indoor and crowded public settings again this fall, as COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board will introduce new police chief on Friday
The Ottawa Police Services Board will introduce a new chief for the Ottawa Police Service on Friday, three days before a new council is elected.
Kitchener
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
University of Guelph says “limited information” accessed during Sept. cyber attack
The University of Guelph has released new details about its Sept. 11 cyber attack, saying “limited information has been compromised.”
-
Uncontested election races in some Waterloo region communities
The municipal election is only a few days away, but some voters may not have much choice as some races are over before they started like in Wellesley and North Dumfries Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury family collects $300K lotto prize on behalf of late mother
The late Anne Zacerkowny of Sudbury was a long-time player of OLG Instant games.
-
No agreement for volunteer firefighters in Sudbury
The union representing volunteer firefighters in Greater Sudbury say they are still far from a deal three years after bargaining began.
-
Initiative aims to stop verbal abuse of young hockey referees
Hockey referees ages 18 and younger across the north are wearing a green armband over their uniforms. It's a part of the 'Green Arm Band' initiative that aims to prevent verbal abuse of young refs by players, parents and coaches.
Winnipeg
-
Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
-
Brooklands seniors complex "uninhabitable" due to burst pipe, flooding
Donna and Ken Buskell are among residents of a seniors housing co-op reeling after a water pipe burst in the complex and forced them out with no return date in sight.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
Vancouver
-
More seniors in care getting antidepressant and antipsychotic medications
Anna Van Blankenstein lost her husband, Louis, earlier this year, but she lost the person she knew before that. Unbeknownst to her, he had been placed on antipsychotic medication.
-
NDP not releasing names of executives who decided B.C.'s next premier
The vote to disqualify David Eby's sole opponent from the B.C. NDP leadership race came down to a few dozen party executives, whose names – for the most part – are not publicly available.
-
85-year-old pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck in Abbotsford crash: police
An 85-year-old pedestrian was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Abbotsford Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich murder suspect charged, victim identified
A woman who was killed in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday has been identified and a suspect has been charged with murder. Court documents show Christopher Cathcart, born in 1986, who is also known as Christian Bird, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Stephanie Elk.
-
Paramedic staff shortages are a 'crisis' on Vancouver Island, says union
Concerned paramedics are pointing to an empty ambulance station in Sooke, B.C. on Thursday as proof of a wider problem that they say could come with dire consequences.
-
Victoria ranked 7th 'rattiest city' in Canada, 4th in B.C.
Pest control company Orkin Canada has put together its annual list of the top "rattiest cites" in Canada, and B.C.'s capital is high up on the list. Victoria was ranked the seventh rattiest city in the country, and the fourth rattiest city in B.C. this year.