EDMONTON -- Friends and family of Sheri Lynn Gauthier gathered to honour her Monday night inside the mall where she was fatally stabbed.

About 20 people lit candles, prayed and sang "Amazing Grace" for the 33-year-old woman, who police found injured inside the Edmonton City Centre Mall parkade at 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Gauthier later succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The autopsy concluded she died from sharp force injuries, police said.

"It’s overwhelming and sad, to know that she was murdered not too far from here," Cheryl Courtoreille, Gauthiers cousin, said.

"She was outgoing, she was always smiling. She was a very loving and caring person."

Courtoreille said her cousin was a Cree woman and a mother of five. She had family ties to Saddle Lake and Calling Lake, Alberta.

"I’m really hurt, I’m angry, I’m upset, and I’ve been really heartbroken," Chastity Gladue, Gauthiers younger sister, said.

"I don’t know how someone could do this," she said.

Elliot Tyler McLeod was arrested early Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.

Gauthiers family said they don’t know McLeod, or what relationship the accused had, if any, with Sheri Lynn.

Family members said they’re still shocked and confused by what happened, but they’re relieved an arrest was made, and they want whoever is ultimately found guilty to be held accountable.

"I hope you get what you deserve. You took my sister away from me. She was a mother, she was a sister and I hope you get punished for what you’ve done," Gladue said.

A GoFundMe has been arranged to help cover funeral costs.