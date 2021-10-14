'I made a mistake': Former Elks player who misrepresented vaccine status apologizes

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Elks player who misrepresented his COVID-19 vaccination status and was subsequently removed from the team has apologized for his “mistake.”

Offensive lineman Jacob Ruby released a statement on Twitter Thursday morning expressing how misrepresenting his vaccination status was a “poor decision” and “learning experience.”

“I made a mistake,” Ruby said. “I made a mistake in misrepresenting my vaccination status. I came forward with my mistake and have been willing to accept the consequences.

“I want to apologize to everyone who has been affected by my poor decision,” he added, naming the Elks, the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA), and the league.

CTV News reached out to the Elks and CFLPA for comment.

When Ruby was released from the team, the Elks said his dismissal was part of the club’s ongoing commitment to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols set by the league.

Ruby signed in 2017 with the Elks after two seasons of play with the Montreal Alouettes. He was selected eighth overall in the first round of the Canadian Football League Draft in 2015.

In August, the Elks suffered the league’s largest COVID-19 outbreak to date after 14 players tested positive.