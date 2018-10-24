The mother of a seven-year-old boy says her son nearly ate a cannabis edible given to him by a stranger on a bus to the Oilers game on Saturday.

Nancy Roberts said a man handed her son, Logan, a dark-coloured Jujube.

“He didn’t really say anything to me,” Logan told CTV News. “He just said, ‘Here, you want a candy?”

But Roberts intervened—even before she knew the candy had cannabis.

“It wasn’t until I heard a lady on the bus talking about her special candies … that she’d had a couple already and they’d really messed her up.”

The man who gave Logan the candy told Roberts he had no idea the candy had cannabis and was very apologetic, the mother said.

Roberts then confronted the woman when they got off the bus, who also apologized as she did not intend for the candy to end up in a child’s hand.

It is not legal to sell edibles in Alberta, but it is legal to make them at home.

Roberts decided not to file a police report. Instead she shared her story to alert others, and her son learned a valuable lesson.

“Don’t take candy from strangers,” Logan said.

With files from Sarah Plowman