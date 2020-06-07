EDMONTON -- A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for a portion of the Hamlet of Lac La Biche.

Residents in the area between Highway 55, Mission Road, Nashim Drive and west of 105 Street are required to leave immediately because of overland flooding.

According to the Alberta Emergency Alert, there is a potential for the train tracks to wash out, causing approximately four feet of water to enter the area.

The water is a result of heavy rainfall, overland flooding and drainage issues.

"I've lived here all my life and I've never seen this much water," Lac La Biche Mayor Omer Moghrabi told CTV News Edmonton.

Residents are asked to go to the Devon Room at the Bold Center to register, where they will be placed in a hotel room.

Anyone evacuating should bring pets and any items or supplies that will be needed in the next 48 hours.

Moghrabi said drinking water in the community is still safe, but officials are worried about sewage backup.

Between 20 and 100 people are expected to evacuate.