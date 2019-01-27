

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Warm weather has thawed business at some of the Edmonton area’s coolest winter sights.

The ice castle in William Hawrelak Park was closed Sunday due to weather conditions.

A sign on its fence quoted American physician Mark Hyman: “Seems you can’t outsmart Mother Nature.”

And early Sunday morning, as the temperature peaked at seven degrees, a St. Albert tower built of ice began to crumble.

Its sculptor, Corry Wood, said the bell tower is built by fastening blocks of ice together with slush.

Next year’s tower is going to be bigger and better with a working bell, but as for this year’s project, Wood said: “It’s gone, it’s gone.”

He spends a year planning each sculpture, so the weather only means plans for 2020 can begin.

“Every year, he’s got to outdo himself,” said his wife, Kelly.

Edmonton’s ice carving festival, Ice On Whyte, is still running, however.

A spokesperson said the L’il Chippers Ice Carving area, held in an inflatable igloo, had been closed because of the wind but that the event was otherwise unaffected.

A few ice carvings have experienced some melting, but the festival plans to bring in new creations next weekend.