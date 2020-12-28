EDMONTON -- Local ice climbers won’t have to drive all the way to Jasper to use their crampons and ice picks.

Freezing has begun on the new ice wall at the Edmonton Ski Club.

Working with the Alpine Club of Canada, the slow process of making a three-storey ice climbing wall will give the ski club a unique attraction around the second week of January.

“The scaffolding you see actually supports a belay bar, that belay bar holds up a rope that supports a climber. The ice structure will be in the middle, the ice will be free standing and what people will be able to do is use specialized equipment such as an ice axe and crampons and they’ll be able to climb up the ice,” said Adam Luciuk of the Edmonton Ski Club.

All the equipment you need to use the wall will be available for rent, including crampons.