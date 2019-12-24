EDMONTON -- Police are urging drivers to use caution after icy conditions caused a number of vehicles to go in the ditch on QEII Highway between Blackfalds and Red Deer.

RCMP have already responded to several crashes.

“We want everyone to make it to their destination safely,” said Staff Sgt. Dan Martin of Blackfalds RCMP Detachment. “Help yourself out, and everyone else, by slowing down and driving according to these conditions.”

A fog advisory has also been issued for the area.

Environment Canada says visibility in the area may be reduced.

The fog is expected to lift sometime Wednesday afternoon.