Illegal drugs, tobacco seized from Edmonton home

An Edmonton man is facing a number of charges in connection with a drug investigation.

St. Albert Mounties in assistance with the Edmonton Police Service started an investigation into fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking over the summer.

A search warrant was executed at an Edmonton home, and the following items were seized:

833.59 grams methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $50,640.

82.42 grams fentanyl approximate with an approximate street value of $16,400.

114.89 grams cocaine approximate with an approximate street value of $11,500.

46.83 grams buffing agent

250 ml of suspected gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

One tablet of morphine sulphate

$12,570 in Canadian cash

2015 Lexus IS250

A 32-year-old Edmonton man was arrested on Oct. 20, and is now facing the following charges:

four counts of trafficking methamphetamine

two counts of trafficking fentanyl

four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

six counts of possession of property obtained by crime

possess illegal cigarettes under the Tobacco Tax Act

The suspect has been released from custody and will appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on Dec. 6.