Immersive Lunar New Year celebration invites Saturday shoppers to learn more about Chinese culture

Calligraphy was one of the Chinese cultural activities offered at Kingsway Garden Mall Feb. 3 for early Lunar New Year celebrations. (Galan McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) Calligraphy was one of the Chinese cultural activities offered at Kingsway Garden Mall Feb. 3 for early Lunar New Year celebrations. (Galan McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
Kingsway Garden mall was transformed into a hub of Chinese heritage on Saturday as the community prepares for Lunar New Year celebrations.

The event was organized by the Chinese Graduates Association of Alberta (CGAA) and featured a parade, performances, art, music and games.

People could visit the mall between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to take part in the festivities.

"It's all about Lunar New Year and togetherness and unity," said Rena Liu of the CGAA. "Not just within the Chinese community, but within all aspects of Edmonton as a whole.

Everyone's just kind of coming together and celebrating."

Visitors were invited to learn about Chinese culture and art at Kingsway Garden Mall Feb. 3. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)Corey Ly, also from the CGAA, said most of the performers are students from the Edmonton Chinese Bilingual Education Association.

"It's great for the kids to be practicing all year for this, and be able to show off," Ly said.

The event also featured interactive stations where guests were invited to take part in cultural activities like calligraphy, chopstick challenges and Chinese board games.

"So it's not just that you see what's going on on the stage, you actually get to experience it and learn it yourself," Liu said.

This year, the Lunar New Year will be celebrated between Feb. 10 and 15. The upcoming year will be the Year of the Dragon. 

