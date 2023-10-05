Impairment likely a factor in multi-vehicle Anthony Henday Drive crash: police

Charges are pending against a 35-year-old man who is believed to have crashed into two vehicles on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning while impaired.

Police say both speed and substance impairment are being considered factors in the crashes that happened near the Rabbit Hill Road exit in south Edmonton.

Around 6:50 a.m., a red Cadillac CTS reportedly hit a white Toyota Highlander, then a school bus, before coming to a stop in a ditch.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, the school bus and Cadillac were still on the roadway. The bus, which did not have any students on it at the time, had sustained damage on its left rear side, while the Cadillac's front and top were significantly smashed.

No one was seriously injured. The bus driver and Cadillac driver were hospitalized for "precautionary reasons," police said.

Police did not say what charges the 35-year-old man behind the wheel of the Cadillac could face.

The incident immediately jammed westbound Anthony Henday Drive. It was reopened fully by 11 a.m.