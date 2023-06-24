Inaugural Ben Stelter car show raises cash for sick kids

Edmonton Oilers' superfan Ben Stelter loved cars, bubble gum and burgers, and all three were on offer at a Saturday event held in his honour.

The inaugural Cars for Ben fundraiser saw dozens of classic and luxury cars set up outside At the Trax Public House in Stony Plain.

Raffles from local businesses, a 50/50 and silent auction all raised money for the Ben Stelter Fund at the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

Stuart Kroeze organized the event. He's a close friend of the Stelter family and wanted to help them keep Ben's legacy alive.

"I became close with the family and he became dear to my heart," Kroeze said. "I'm thankful to have met him and his family, I feel I'm better for it and I just want to help."

The car show featured many things Ben loved, including what Kroeze called "Corvette Street."

"We've lined up all the Corvettes, his favorite car," he added. "We have a burger that's got some Lays chips, a Coke and a Double Bubble Gum, which he just loved."

Despite being the first Cars for Ben fundraiser, Kroeze said he was optimistic about beating the $10,000 fundraising goal after seeing the public support for the event.

"The community is 100 per cent behind it, and it's just crazy. I did not expect it to get this big," he said. "I think we're going to far exceed [our goal]."

Sixty-eight vehicles pre-registered for the event, but around 80 were expected to participate.

While there was some trial and error with setting everything up, Kroeze said he's looking forward to making the show an annual event.

"It's been a really great learning experience and I think next year it'll be even bigger and we'll be able to raise even more money," he said.

"It's here to remember him. He inspired us so we're going to keep going to keep the memory alive."