Indigenous celebration returns to Rogers Place for Oilers game

The Edmonton Oilers will be honouring and celebrating Indigenous culture as they face off the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

“This game provides our fans with the opportunity to learn about the history, culture and traditions of Indigenous Peoples, while honouring the important Indigenous community and fan base right here in Oil Country,” said Tim Shipton with OEG Sports & Entertainment in a news release on Tuesday.

Several Indigenous elders from across northern Alberta will be honoured at the game. Pre-game celebrations will include drummers and dancers. Three other Indigenous leaders in sports will be honoured at the game as well.

On the ice, Oilers fans will be able to hear the Canadian national anthem in Cree and enjoy a performance from a Métis fiddler.

Enoch Cree Minor Hockey players will be able to live out there NHL dreams by taking part in a skills challenge during the first intermission.

“We value our long-standing relationship with the Indigenous community and are committed to deepening our understanding so we can continue to honour and set an example for inclusivity in the National Hockey League and our community,” Shipton said.

The Oilers 50/50 raffle will support Spirit North, an organization that helps Indigenous youth have access to sports and recreation programming.

People can still purchase tickets online.