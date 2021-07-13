EDMONTON -- At least one person is injured after a collision between a car and a dump truck north of Devon.

The crash happened on Township Road 514 east of Highway 60 around 5 p.m.

Fire crews were seen extinguishing the dump truck, which was smoking, both vehicles were in the ditch.

RCMP said there are injuries, but could not say how many people were injured or how severe they were. One person was seen being treated by officials at the scene.

STARS has been dispatched to an emergency in the area.

