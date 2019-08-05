An inmate from the Drumheller Institution died while in custody on Sunday.

Correctional Services Canada said the 42-year-old man had been serving a nearly 5 year long sentence since March.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

A lockdown is in place in the medium security unit at the institution to allow staff to conduct a search of the building.

Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the man’s death.