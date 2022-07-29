Inmate escapes from medium security healing lodge

Correctional Services Canada says an inmate is missing from an Edmonton medium security healing lodge.

Staff at the Buffalo Sage Wellness House in the Boyle Street area were performing a count at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when they ascertained that Crystal Sowan, 38, was not accounted for.

Officials immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service, and a warrant for Sowan’s arrest was issued.

Sowan is described as 5’6” tall, weighing about 210 pounds. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes, brown hair with blue tips, and a tattoo on her right shoulder that says “Christ my lord and saviour.”

She is currently serving a sentence of two years and one month for break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a credit card, and failure to attend court at large.

Anyone with information about Sowan’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.