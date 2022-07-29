Inmate escapes from medium security healing lodge
Correctional Services Canada says an inmate is missing from an Edmonton medium security healing lodge.
Staff at the Buffalo Sage Wellness House in the Boyle Street area were performing a count at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when they ascertained that Crystal Sowan, 38, was not accounted for.
Officials immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service, and a warrant for Sowan’s arrest was issued.
Sowan is described as 5’6” tall, weighing about 210 pounds. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes, brown hair with blue tips, and a tattoo on her right shoulder that says “Christ my lord and saviour.”
She is currently serving a sentence of two years and one month for break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a credit card, and failure to attend court at large.
Anyone with information about Sowan’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
'Grandparent scams' on the rise with more than $2.7 million lost across Canada this year
Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts are warning Canadians to be vigilant with reports of 'grandparent scams' targeting seniors on the rise.
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
Calgary
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the city of Calgary.
-
'Child with no country': Three year citizenship wait has Calgary teen stuck in limbo
He's been in Calgary for a decade and has had a citizenship application in for three years, but one local teen is still waiting to officially become a Canadian.
-
Lung cancer survivor, Notley slam Danielle Smith over cancer comments
As someone living with stage four lung cancer, Dave Nitsche says Danielle Smith does not know the first thing about the disease.
Saskatoon
-
'Complete turmoil': Saskatoon man warning pet owners after dog attack
A Saskatoon man is warning pet owners after his dog was attacked at a popular park.
-
Prince Albert man now faces 26 charges in child luring investigation
A Prince Albert man now faces more than two dozen charges in connection to child luring investigation.
-
'It's OK to fail sometimes': Saskatoon kids learn how to hustle at summer business camp
About 30 Saskatoon students between the ages of nine and 14 learned the ins and outs of running a business at the first Edwards Entrepreneurship Exploration camp at the University of Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Mixed emotions from residential school survivors as the Papal visit comes to a close
As Pope Francis wraps up the final leg of his weeklong Canadian visit, there are mixed emotions among residential school survivors who are reflecting on the Pontiff’s apology and his time in the country.
-
6.4 kg of methamphetamine seized during Regina drug trafficking investigation: police
A Regina woman is facing several charges after more than 6.4 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized during a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Here's what Sask. constituencies could look like for the next provincial election
Here are the proposed changes to Saskatchewan's constituency borders ahead of the next provincial election.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
-
Federal government working to replace burned N.S.-P.E.I. ferry
The Nova Scotia-Prince Edward Island ferry remains out of commission after a fire in its engine room last week, and will be for at least the rest of the summer season, but the federal government is looking at options to replace it.
Toronto
-
Staffing crunch hits several Ontario hospitals hard, nurses union raises concerns
Several Ontario hospitals were reducing service in certain areas over the long weekend due to staff shortages as an Ontario nurses union called on the province to tackle what it called an alarming situation.
-
Couple evicted by police from Toronto Airbnb in middle of night despite paying $4,500 to stay
A couple from New Zealand who spent more than $4,500 to rent an Airbnb in Toronto were evicted by police in the middle of the night after a man showed up claiming the unit was his.
-
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal
-
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
-
Bill 96 ignores students with 'invisible' disabilities trying to obtain higher education degrees
Students with disabilities say they're worried about how Quebec's controversial language law could negatively impact their ability to pursue higher education and thrive later in life.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream shop ordered to shut down wholesale business
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
Staying safe during the August long weekend
Ontario Provincial Police launched their annual "Move Over" public safety campaign, as thousands of drivers hit the road for a long-weekend destination.
-
Supercell tornado in Madoc, Ont. area travelled 55.8 km last Sunday, researchers say
A tornado that struck an area north of Belleville, Ont. last weekend was on the ground for more than 45 minutes, covering an area of 55.8 kilometres, according to researchers.
Kitchener
-
-
‘The search will continue until the individual is found’: Police searching for man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.
-
Dispelling the myths about owning electric vehicles
With gas prices hitting record highs this summer, many people are curious to know if purchasing an electric vehicle will benefit them in the long run.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario woman releases butterflies in honour of lost children
Raising Monarch butterflies is not only a hobby for Elaine Tremblay, it's also a mission.
-
Timmins police report increase in distracted driving
Timmins Police officials are seeing an increase in people using their cellphones while driving and they said it's especially noticeable at traffic lights.
-
What 'land back' means: Serpent River First Nation chief
Members of Serpent River First Nation are celebrating the return of a piece of waterfront land on Elliot Lake, the community's chief told CTV News in an online interview. 'It's a great first step,' said Brent Bissaillion, the First Nation's ogimaa -- the Ojibwe word for elected chief.
Winnipeg
-
Kevin Klein expected to run for Winnipeg mayor, pushing candidate pool to 13
The number of mayoral candidates is expected to climb to 13 as a current councillor said he will throw his name into the mix.
-
Armed standoff ends with detonated explosives, home going up in flames: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said they were involved in an armed standoff on Wednesday in Ebb and Flow First Nation, which ended with explosives being detonated and a home going up in flames.
-
One-third of rural or northern ERs in Manitoba closed this long weekend: Doctors Manitoba
Manitoba physicians are more worried than ever about staffing leading to emergency department closures in rural and northern Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'eliminates potential' for major events, says event organizer
The current configuration of the temporary bike lane through Stanley Park makes it impossible to stage major events in the park, said a Vancouver event organizer.
-
B.C. heat wave coming to an end? Temperatures forecast to dip as much as 18 degrees in some areas
After a cooler-than-usual spring, some British Columbians relished in a July heat wave, but after several days of record-breaking temperatures, they may be asking how much more of this we're in store for.
-
Organizers prepare for big crowds and high temperatures at Vancouver Pride Parade
For the first time since 2019, the Vancouver Pride Parade will weave through the streets of the West End on Sunday afternoon beginning at noon, and the Pride festival will return to Sunset Beach.
Vancouver Island
-
'My family is not safe': B.C. woman documents travels through home country of Ukraine
Alla Pavlikhin and her husband just returned to Langford, B.C., after spending a month volunteering in their home city of Kyiv, Ukraine.
-
Closures coming to 2 Vancouver Island-area hospitals due to staff shortage
Island Health is warning residents of multiple closures at the Chemainus Health Care Centre (CHCC) and Cormorant Island Community Health Centre in August due to a staff shortage.
-
Full overnight closures coming to Tofino, Ucluelet highway next week
The only highway in and out of the coastal Vancouver Island communities of Tofino and Ucluelet will be closed to all traffic for three consecutive nights next week.