Insurance industry prepares for Jasper wildfire payouts

Insurance industry officials are preparing for what's to come.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is among the agencies set up at the incident command centre in Hinton, Alta., in the wake of the wildfire last week that devastated Jasper National Park and its namesake town.

It's planning the re-entry and rebuilding process, and coordinating with officials on the insurance response.

All standard homeowner and tenant insurance policies cover wildfire damage, which entitle policy holders to costs associated with being evacuated.

People are advised to contact their insurer right away if they haven't already.

"A lot of time insurance companies will front you some of those evacuation expenses," Rob de Pruis, the national director of consumer and industry relations for IBC, told CTV News Edmonton on Monday.

"People may not have the financial means to be paying thousands in hotel expenses, so that's where they can forward funds ... and that has been happening quite often."

IBC says it's too early to say what the insured damages may amount to.

Adjusters can't get into the town until people are allowed back.

The agency says thousands of people have already started the claims process.