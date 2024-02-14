Interactive Disney exhibit to open in Edmonton

Edmontonians are being invited to experience classic Disney films in a new way.

Immersive Disney Animation will open at the Edmonton Expo Centre Thursday, bringing movies and music to life through interactive exhibits featuring 360-degree projections, special effects and responsive flooring.

Walt Disney Animation Studios was created in 1923, and the exhibition will include features and feature films from the past 100 years.

Visitors can also learn more about the animation process and how Disney takes concepts from the page to the big screen.

"You can meet our artists from way back, from 100 years ago, as we just celebrated our 100th anniversary last year," said Dorothy McKim, producer at Walt Disney Animation Studios. "And you can see artists of today and we kind of take you through the process of what goes into making our films.

"And then you will go into the gallery, where you are really immersed into this wonderful, wonderful show. And we have surprises in there. We have wristbands that light up. We have benches that we could sit on that light up...we have bubbles, and we have bubbles that have snow in them. And it is just really, really magical."

The exhibit is a partnership between Lighthouse Immersive and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Edmonton will be the 17th city to ever host the production.

The experience will run at the Expo Centre until April 28.

Tickets start at $37 and can be purchased here.