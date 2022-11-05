Interactive sports day showcases St. Albert recreation opportunities

St. Albert residents had the opportunity to learn more and try out new recreation activities at the city's sports day.

Paused over the pandemic, the Saturday event at Servus Credit Union Place showcased 19 different player, volunteering or coaching opportunities with some of the city's more than 70 sport and recreational organizations.

From kendo, gymnastics, lacrosse, ringette and rugby, children and their families could participate in sports demonstrations and sign up to participate.

Craig Cameron, city recreation manager, told CTV News Edmonton the event is the best way to see the wide array of opportunities available to people of all ages.

"It's been a tough two years for a lot of people," Cameron said. "We are really excited to be able to host this again. Excited to have our sports groups back out again."

"It's great to see so many young kids out here trying new sports," he added. "Our community is ready to get back out and enjoy."