International Indoor Bunnock Championships held in Edmonton

The 15th annual International Indoor Bunnock Championships were held in Edmonton on Saturday.

The goal of bunnock is to knock down the guards, which are black bones, and move onto the 22 white bone soldiers before your opponents.

This is the first championship back since the pandemic, and the group is hoping more people will come and give it a try.

"People of any age, we've had people in wheelchairs play before. You can see people with walkers, canes, and it's one of the very few sports you can play with your entire family, kids to seniors," said Greg Gartner of International Bunnock Associates.

The game is typically played outside. During the winter the teams play in indoor soccer fields.