EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Investigation into extortion in Edmonton arsons leads to 6 arrests

    A person of interest in a deliberately set fire on Dec. 29 at Woodhaven Point. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) A person of interest in a deliberately set fire on Dec. 29 at Woodhaven Point. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

    Edmonton Police Service has confirmed it is investigating at least 18 incidents of extortion in the area since October, and investigators believe there may be additional cases.

    As CTV News Edmonton previously reported, members of the South Asian business community have allegedly received messages through WhatsApp or social media demanding payment of a large sum.

    If the victim doesn't pay, fires are set at newly built homes or show homes.

    EPS says there have also been follow-up demands for larger sums of money, which has escalated to violence, including drive-by shootings.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Investigators say the fires have been started by a group of young adults who have been seen carrying gas cans.

    Six young men have been arrested after shootings and arsons that police say have been connected to the extortion cases.

    Parminder Singh, 20, was arrested on 12 firearms-related charges stemming from an incident on Oct. 19 where shots were fired at a home in the Laurel area.

    Singh is currently in custody.

    Hassan Dembil, 18, Manav Heer, 18, Ravinder Sandu, 19, and a youth were all charged with arson-related offences in relation to a house fire in the Cy Becker area on Dec. 19.

    They have since been released.

    Arjun Sahnan, 19, was arrested on five firearms-related charges during a Dec. 30 traffic stop.

    He has since been released.

    On Wednesday, police released a photo of a male who is a person of interest in a deliberately set fire on Dec. 29 at Woodhaven Point.

    EPS has set up a dedicated project team to work on the case, and anyone with information about the person of interest or who has received an extortion threat is asked to call police at 780423-4567 and reference file #23-802638.

    Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election

    Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.

    Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court

    Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News