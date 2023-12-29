2 homes destroyed in suspected arson Friday morning: EPS

Fires broke out in two homes under construction in southwest Edmonton early Friday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) was called around 2:15 a.m. to two separate house fires along Esaiw Place near the Uplands.

According to a neighbour, one of the homes was still under construction and one the other was nearly finished and ready for sale.

Fire officials said the first fire was brought under control by 3:50 a.m and the other was declared under control at 4:42 a.m.

Both the houses were destroyed.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fires is still unknown.

Fire crews remained on scene at both fires until late Friday morning.

Edmonton police were called to the scene by EFRS. Police confirmed the two fires were being investigated as arson.