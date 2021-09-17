Investigation into Morinville church fire done, results won't be released: RCMP
A report on a fire that destroyed a Catholic church north of Edmonton in June is finished but won't be made public.
The town of Morinville confirmed Friday it had received a report from Can-West Fire Investigations Inc., which it had hired to do an investigation independent of one by police.
"Due to the ongoing RCMP criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time," a news release read.
The June 30 blaze completely destroyed St. Jean Baptiste Parish, a 113-year-old Roman Catholic church built on the town's main thoroughfare. The next-door convent sustained some smoke and water damage.
At the time, the church was one of many across Canada burned following the confirmation of graves at former residential schools.
Authorities called the fire in Morinville suspicious from the outset.
The only other detail released Friday was that the first 911 call was made shortly after 3 a.m.
