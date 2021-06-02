Advertisement
Investigators looking into fire at under construction duplex
Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021 9:11AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 2, 2021 9:12AM MDT
There was nobody inside this under-construction duplex when it caught fire on June 2, 2021 (Matt Marshall / CTV News)
EDMONTON -- Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a duplex under construction in central Edmonton.
Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the construction site near 91 Street and 119 Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Flames were confined to the basement and crews declared the fire out within minutes.
Nobody was hurt or living in the home and damages are being assessed.