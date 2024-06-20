EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Is that Connor McDavid? Oilers fan decorates yard with life-size player paintings

    Oilers fan hockey Warren Sillanpaa shows his support for his favourite team after decorating his house in Edmonton on Thursday June 20, 2024. The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup finals on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Oilers fan hockey Warren Sillanpaa shows his support for his favourite team after decorating his house in Edmonton on Thursday June 20, 2024. The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup finals on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
    It's hard to miss Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid jumping over the fence of Warren Sillanpaa's downtown home.

    Sillanpaa, an extreme Oilers fan, has glued life-size paintings of some of the team's players and painted their jerseys on his fence around his front yard.

    The 60-year-old artist says he put up the pictures, team flags and an oil derrick on the lawn when the team made it to the playoffs.

    He says drivers are honking every day as they pass by.

    Alberta's capital has been electric, with fans hanging Oilers flags from their cars, jerseys in their front windows and hitting the streets to party late on game nights.

    Down three games to two, the Oilers face off Friday in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers in Edmonton.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

