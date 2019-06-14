

CTV News Edmonton





Two people have been arrested after two police cruisers were rammed in a fast food restaurant parking lot in Westlock.

Police say an officer spotted a stolen truck in the drive-thru line at a McDonald’s and called in a second officer for backup.

The officers attempted to arrest the driver and they say he responded by ramming the police car in front of him and behind him.

The truck reportedly struck the police vehicles several times until it went up onto the hood of one of the police vehicles.

Police officers arrested the man and the woman inside the truck, and no injuries were reported.

The names of the two have not been released, as charges are pending.