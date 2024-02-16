'It gave me a lot of passion': Grade 9 students explore STEM program, future careers

Grade 9 students from 14 schools got the chance to explore science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) courses and activities at WP Wagner School on Friday.

The STEM experience day sessions aim to show students some of the various career opportunities that derive from those fields.

Some of the activities on display are coding, 3D printing, the chemistry of clay and glass, and how to grow your own food.

"We are very fortunate to have access to a variety of prototyping technologies," said Karly Kulpa, the STEM department head at WP Wagner School. "What we strive to do is equip the students with that entry-level skill set to use them.

"You might not become an expert in every tool, but you do eventually choose your path, and then you can dive deeper and get into those more advanced CAD (computer-aided design), softwares and applications that way."

Students currently in the STEM program at the school said it helps them think creatively and look at the world with a new perspective. There were 70 WP Wagner students involved with the event, showcasing what the program offers.

"When I came into STEM, it was just really, really new and it wasn't really figured out yet and I didn't think I belonged there," said Grade 11 student Sydney Cox. "Then going into STEM, I really found a place and it gave me a lot of passion and love for my program and my school.

"Sometimes people underestimate our students and what they're capable of," added Kulpa. "If we can really show them how everything is connected, they start to see where they fit and start to make that choice to make a difference and build further connections in our community and, eventually, when we get to our grade 12 program next year, we'll start thinking globally."