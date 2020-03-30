EDMONTON -- Fairmont Hotel Macdonald is the latest Edmonton landmark to close its doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The hotel — including The Harvest Room, The Confederation Lounge, Café 1915, and The Macdonald Health Club — closed at noon Monday.

"We support our local authorities as they work to halt the spread of COVID-19," the hotel said in a release posted on Twitter. "And so, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the doors of our hotel.

On Friday, the province reduced the size of gatherings allowed from 50 to 15 and ordered non-essential businesses to close. Restaurants are allowed to remain open, but only for take-out and delivery.

Hotel Macdonald said it would update its status on its social media pages.

"We'll be back as soon as we can, and look forward to welcoming each of you in the near future."