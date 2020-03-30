EDMONTON -- A new website is shining a spotlight on Edmonton businesses finding innovative ways to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Things That Are Open" features small businesses and lists the services they are still providing.

"We're still here to serve," the website reads.

Since the site launched on March 26, 700 small businesses have joined. Each listing includes what the business offers and contact info, plus how the service can be delivered, including pickup, delivery and online.

The project was founded by local marketing firm Lift Interactive and the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group.

Sponsors and supporters can sign on to support the initiative, helping to boost businesses that are struggling to get their messages out.

"Marketing budgets are tighter than ever," Claire Devaney with Lift Interactive wrote. "Our hope is to provide a strong, unified message and central source of information that benefits the whole community."

This new site just launched in partnership with the City’s local economy team (built by an @oldstrathcona biz @liftinteractive) https://t.co/gDkuT9o5nJ — Cherie Klassen ��️‍���� (@cherlk) March 30, 2020

Businesses on the site are listed alphabetically or can be browsed by category.