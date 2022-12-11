'It's going to be a really magical morning': Kids get the chance to pick out gifts for parents

Children from single parent homes got the chance to pick out a special Christmas present in secret for their mom or dad Saturday.

The third annual Kaleo Collective Little Santas event took place at Londonderry Mall. It features a free store where only kids were allowed in so they could pick out a gift, get it wrapped and bring it home.

"It creates this beautiful, magical moment for them, as well, we know that it creates empathy for children, as well as for adults," said Layna Haley, the founder of Kaleo Collective. "It's a way to strengthen this whole community through this loving act.

"We all know that it is better to give than it is to receive, so it's important for children to understand that and to experience that part of the magic of Christmas."

This year around 550 kids took part in the event, a large increase from the 100 that took part in the first Little Santas.

The charity, which supports single moms, is community driven. Saturday's event was funded entirely through donations.

"It's incredible. My kids looked forward to coming, it's our first time," said Julie Dwamena. "They like shopping for their mom and they probably wouldn't have a chance to, other than having this.

"It's going to be a really magical morning."

According to Haley, the charity is seeing an increase in people using their service as families feel the pinch of inflation.

"We're also seeing that in a little bit of a slowdown in donations as well," added Haley.

This year, in addition to the present for their mom or dad, kids were able to get a picture with Santa and a movie night pack.

"Just seeing the magic of Christmas come to light in these children's eyes when they pick a gift, it really does put everything into perspective," said Haley.

"It does bring that extra little bit of Christmas magic right into the world this time of year and we all need that."

More information on how to register for the 2023 Little Santas event is available on the Kaleo Collective's website.