'It's our time': Local beer supports women's involvement in sports

A local brewery partnership is helping support women's involvement in sports.

A dollar from each can or pint of the new "Take Your Shot Lager," brewed by Arcadia Brewing Company, supports her Soul Shot's efforts to empower women through sport.

Each can showcases nine Edmonton women involved in sports, including coaches, Olympians, and recreational athletes.

"I got tired of trying to find beer and having athletes or sports somehow, and it was always men on it," said Kyla Lane, her Soul Shot founder.

"It really just showcases women in sports, and it's our time," she added. "We aren't going anywhere, and now we're on a beer."

Daren McGeown, Arcadia Brewing Co. owner, said the beer collaboration champions and raises awareness of women involved in sports.

"There's not enough focus on women athletes and women behind the scenes (in sport)," he added. "Sports is for everyone. Men, women, Paralympic athletes, everyone."

For more information, visit her Soul Shot's website.