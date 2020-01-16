EDMONTON -- Edmonton's Minor Hockey Week has been running for nearly six decades, but organizers say they've never had three referees from the same family all take charge of the same game...until now.

"I haven't heard of it personally, but it's pretty special," said 15-year veteran referee David Cassidy.

His father, Kevin, has been an official for more than three decades.

Kevin's grandson, Kaleb Hammond, is now in his fourth season wearing the black and white stripes.

"Running the game. Being in charge of everything. It's a different side of things and it's good," said Hammond, adding that he wanted to referee since he was just six.

"Every time the kids would play mini sticks, he's saying 'nope, I want to be the ref,'" said Cindy Cassidy.

The trio has over 50 years of experience on the ice. This week, Kaleb took charge of a Pee Wee game the Kevin and David working as the linesman.

"We'd like to try and keep it going, as long as the old man can still skate," said Kevin.

The family of officials hope to team up again on an annual basis, starting again at next year's minor hockey week.

With files from Adam Cook