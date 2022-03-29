'It's so powerful': Camp empowering girls to explore careers in trades
A spring camp is giving girls a chance to explore the trades and breaking down barriers around male-dominated industries.
The four-day camp is put on by CAREERS: The Next Generation for students in Grades 9 to 12.
“These are very male-dominated industries so young women don’t always think that they can explore these options or have a career,” said Taryn McDonald, a program coordinator at CAREERS. “So we’re here to show them that they too can have a career in the trades.”
The camp will give the students a chance to explore carpentry, heavy equipment, cooking and wastewater treatment.
“When I first started out in the trades, a lot of the time I was the only female in my trade on site. There’s been such a progression, there are so many more women coming up in the trades now,” said Emma Ash, the education coordinator and apprenticeship liaison for the Alberta Regional Council of Carpenters and Allied Workers.
Ash, who also works as a journeyman scaffolder, enjoys being able to be a teacher for women getting started in the trade.
“Learning how to do things in a way that worked for my body… there wasn’t a female around to teach me that, I had to learn that for myself… now I can teach that to the females coming onto site,” said Ash.
“It’s extremely rewarding to be able to teach somebody else, to pass down your knowledge to anybody, but to be able to be that person for somebody else that they wouldn’t otherwise have is great.”
There are 12 students taking part in the camp this year. Some already have a career path in mind, while others are experiencing the trades for the first time.
“My entire family’s part of trades or teach trades and I’ve just been kind of thrown into it and I love it,” said Emaley Wilson, a Grade 10 student who wants to pursue a career as an auto mechanic.
Female students learning about carpentry. Tuesday March 29, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton)
“Life is short and also interesting so why don’t you go out and try some new stuff, stop being stuck in your comfort zone,” added Roxy Yeung, a Grade 11 student.
CAREERS is a non-profit organization that also helps connect young people with mentors and internships to help them on their career path.
“I’ve only had men to look up to and I was always like, ‘I wonder if a woman can do this,’ and knowing that I can do everything that I want, it feels odd that there are only men doing it,” said Wilson.
“It’s so powerful when a young girl, when a young person realizes they can go and have a career in something they never realized was an option for them,” added McDonald. “We know Alberta is going to be short about 45,000 skilled trades workers here in Alberta, so if we don’t start empowering some of our young girls… that shortage is going to be even greater.”
This is the fifth year for the program. They had to take a break over the pandemic, but were able to connect students virtually with mentors during that time.
“They can show them the way, some of the trials and tribulations they’ve had to overcome and show them that they can get through it, be a bit of a support group for them moving forward,” said McDonald.
The program has had around 100 girls participate since it started. Camps have already been held this year in Peace River and Calgary, and others are planned for Fort McMurray, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's new climate plan includes tougher schedule to shift vehicle sales to electric models
A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.
Don Martin: Trudeau’s emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
2022 federal budget to be tabled April 7, Freeland says
The government will be tabling the federal 2022 budget next Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told MPs on Tuesday.
RCMP being sent to International Criminal Court to be dispatched 'as quickly as possible': Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the additional group of RCMP officers being sent to help the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigate possible war crimes by Russia will be deployed 'as quickly as possible.'
Despite increased funding, CRA delivers average performance: PBO
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) doesn't stray far from the middle of the pack on key performance indicators when compared to international counterparts, according to a new report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
CTV News in Rome | Indigenous leader Phil Fontaine expects pope to apologize 'on First Nations land'
Phil Fontaine, former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, says he believes Pope Francis will apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
Hells Angels member among 22 people charged in largest drug seizure in Manitoba RCMP history
A full-patch member of the Hells Angels is among 22 people who have been charged by Manitoba RCMP as part of a four-year investigation leading to what Mounties say is the biggest drug seizure they’ve been involved with.
Risk of death more than doubles with COVID-19 and flu co-infection, study suggests
Adults who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time are at a greater risk for serious illness and death, according to new research.
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar
An actor known for playing 'The Flash' in 'Justice League' films was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Ezra Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.
Calgary
-
Police investigate possible hate-related incident at Scarboro United Church
Calgary police are investigating an incident of property damage at Scarboro United Church as a possible hate-related crime.
-
Alberta beekeepers finding high winter mortality rates in hives
It's still too early to open hives up to the elements but many beekeepers in Alberta, and across the country, are discovering high numbers of dead bees.
-
'A good way to destroy a vibrant community': Parking changes will shut out many inner city residents
Rules governing on-street parking are changing for inner city residents, meaning many of them will no longer qualify for a permit allowing them to leave their car parked on the street near their homes.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth at 'crisis point' for accessing mental health services: Children's Advocate report
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is raising concerns about gaps in mental health and addictions services for youth and young adults in the province.
-
Saskatoon police seek man who allegedly pointed gun at officers before fleeing into mall
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers before fleeing into Confederation Mall.
-
What Canada's average home price can buy in Saskatoon
Here are five examples of what a buyer can pick up for the average cost of a Canadian home.
Regina
-
Sask. youth at 'crisis point' for accessing mental health services: Children's Advocate report
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is raising concerns about gaps in mental health and addictions services for youth and young adults in the province.
-
Vandalism strikes Regina business once again
For the second time in a matter of months and fifth time in just under a year, Country Corner Donuts was on the receiving end of vandalism.
-
Majority of Sask. residents against federal NDP- Liberal confidence agreement: poll
The majority of Saskatchewan residents are against the NDP-Liberal confidence agreement, according to new poll data released by the Angus Reid Institute.
Atlantic
-
N.S. tables deficit budget with major health-care spending boost for 2022-23
The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative government is forecasting a $506.2-million deficit in its first budget as it focuses on a campaign pledge to spend heavily on the province's ailing health system.
-
N.B. reports 13 more COVID-19-related deaths; health minister warns of sixth wave
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 13 more deaths related to COVID-19, including a person in their 50s, in the province’s weekly update on Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, slight drop in hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on March 22.
Toronto
-
Ontario has entered the sixth COVID-19 wave, doctor says
After more than two years fighting COVID-19, some medical experts in Ontario say the province has entered a sixth wave.
-
Ontario police officer who praised 'Freedom Convoy' facing disciplinary charges
A Ontario police officer who posted a video online, in which she praised 'Freedom Convoy' protesters while in uniform, is now facing disciplinary charges.
-
Ontario to hike tax on foreign homebuyers while expanding it provincewide
The Ontario government is hiking its tax on foreign homebuyers ahead of a provincial election campaign where affordability is expected to be a key issue.
Montreal
-
Quebec unveils major plan to reform health-care system ahead of election
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé unveiled a major plan Tuesday to reform the province's health-care system, with a focus on reducing emergency room wait times, improving access to front-line care and bettering working conditions for nurses.
-
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard appears virtually before judge in Montreal on sex charges
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard appeared virtually before a Quebec court judge from a Toronto jail on Tuesday on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement dating back nearly 25 years.
-
Foo Fighters' Osheaga performance cancelled after death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
'Our heart goes out to the Foo Fighters & their loved ones,' read a message on the Osheaga Twitter account Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Auditor General confirms probe into city of Ottawa's handling of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
The city of Ottawa’s auditor general confirms she will be undertaking a review of the city’s response to the “Freedom Convoy” protest.
-
Here's how people are reacting to Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's death
Condolences and reactions are pouring in from across Ottawa and the hockey world after Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's death.
-
Ottawa-based organization leading effort to help Africans flee Ukraine
An Ottawa-based organization is helping to get African students out of war-torn Ukraine, including some who wish to come to Canada.
Kitchener
-
One dead after workplace accident in Brantford
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported workplace accident in Brantford.
-
Informing and overcoming: Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang’s personal pandemic pivot
Dr. Wang reflects on how the pandemic forced her to overcome her fear of public speaking, putting her late mentor’s teachings into practice and what she does to relax
-
Rockwood home destroyed by fire
A home in Rockwood was destroyed by an early morning fire on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Strong renovation market in northeast, despite pandemic, other challenges
Business appears to be booming for construction companies and home renovation companies in northeastern Ontario.
-
Survey finds more than half of Canadians are driving less due to soaring gas prices
A new survey suggests more than half of Canadians are driving less because of the price of gas. It also shows that people are now considering a hybrid for their next vehicle.
-
One person killed in collision near Blind River
A collision involving a pickup truck on Highway 17 has left one person dead, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Hells Angels member among 22 people charged in largest drug seizure in Manitoba RCMP history
A full-patch member of the Hells Angels is among 22 people who have been charged by Manitoba RCMP as part of a four-year investigation leading to what Mounties say is the biggest drug seizure they’ve been involved with.
-
'Watching for it closely': Manitoba looking for bird flu cases as virus spreads across Canada
A highly infectious strain of the bird flu popping up across North America is now near Manitoba's border.
-
Manitoba to rehabilitate and reconstruct Rivers Dam after 2020 flooding
The Government of Manitoba is taking to steps to rehabilitate and redesign the Rivers Dam on Lake Wahtopanah.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nearing 3,000 deaths after 2 years of COVID-19 pandemic
The death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing 3,000 in British Columbia. The province is 10 deaths away from the sombre milestone more than two years since the pandemic began.
-
B.C. designer’s dress worn on Oscars red carpet – and it only cost $38 to make
Never mind the drama between Will Smith and Chris Rock at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony – the most unforgettable moment for Delayne Dixon took place hours earlier on the red carpet.
-
1st sensor for Canada's early earthquake warning system installed in B.C.
The first sensor for Canada's early earthquake warning system, giving residents seconds’ notice before strong shaking begins, has been installed in B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Victoria
A man has been charged in the stabbing death of another man outside of Lucky Bar in Victoria earlier this month.
-
'Literally a life and death decision for some': UVic pushes ahead with end to mask mandate
It’s official, the University of Victoria will not make masks mandatory once again in indoor spaces on campus.
-
Province reports new COVID-19 outbreak in Sooke, 63 new cases in Island Health
There were no deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday, while one death was recorded in British Columbia's Northern Health region.