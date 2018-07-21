

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





The community in Beaumont is rallying around a family to help get them back on their feet after their home burned to the ground Thursday night.

Dean Fiveland was home with his wife and son when they heard the thunder and saw the flash. He noticed some lights flicker, went outside to check the house and that’s when he noticed smoke billowing from his garage.

“I grabbed the garden hose – which was a kneejerk reaction to do – and told my wife to phone 911. She did and they said, ‘Put the garden hose down and get out.’ So we evacuated, called the son up and evacuated at that point.”

When firefighters arrived to their acreage on Wildrose Drive and Township Road 505, they found the house engulfed in flames. The fire quickly spread and within minutes, it was an inferno.

“I bet you [the fire] spread in 10-12 minutes by the time I went through the house and went and looked upstairs, talked to the boy and yeah. I would say no more than 10 minutes,” he said.

He said they were able to grab a few important items before they left: passports, bikes, a set of golf clubs and family photos.

Fiveland said his daughter was away at a sleepover when the fire took place, and when she first saw the aftermath, she was very upset. Her medals, and awards and memories were all in that fire.

“We may be able to salvage something out of there eventually but the floor is collapsed. She’s 13 and she doesn’t really know another home. Neither does my son. We’ve been here for 10 years and he’s 11 so that’s home and it’s gone.”

The family had spent years building their dream home and is in disbelief it’s now turned to a pile of rubble.

“We were just coming to the point where we were 90 per cent done the basement and it’s been a lot of sweat equity in there. It went up in half an hour’s time and 10 years is gone. Crazy.”

Neighbours quickly gathered around the blaze to offer help, but there wasn’t much that could be done.

“It was just, it was so shocking. You know we just sat there and watched it all burn into flames and there was nothing we could do about it. It’s a heart-wrenching feeling to see it go,” neighbour Bree Sziraki said.

Now a local business is helping collect donations for the family.

Marci Terpsma, owner of Revive Health and Wellness Studio, decided to set up a donation box at her massage studio Friday. One of her employees is the Fiveland’s neighbor, Sziraki.

“Everyone knows everyone so it’s great to help out. But there’s not much we can do about the house getting damaged and the memories lost and everything. So [Marci] thought the least we can do is start some donations to help them get back on their feet, to get everything the need to start going again,” Sziraki explained.

Once the donation basket was set up, the donations and well-wishes began to roll in.

“A lot of people came in with cards even just saying how sorry they were. A lot of gift cards came in just to get clothes, to get any little things that they need. It was really good yesterday. Everyone came in and had a nice conversation about it and wanted us to give our word to them saying how sorry they were and that this whole community is here for them,” Sziraki said.

Fiveland said the family is overwhelmed by the support and generosity that they have been shown during this incredibly difficult time.

“We have people coming from everywhere. Very quickly and very supportive. [We’re] overwhelmed by it actually. I don’t know how else to put it. You’re a tight community that rallies around and supports us right? Very impressive."

Fiveland is optimistic about the future of their family home.

“Can we rebuild? Chances are yes, this has been our home for 10 years and there has been a lot of work done here and there is more to come.”

With files from Angela Jung