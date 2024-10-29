'It's very unaffordable': DIY Halloween costumes making a comeback as prices soar

This year consumers are facing an all-too-familiar trend, this time on the Halloween front; costumes are pricier while not keeping up with consumer demand.

The costume shortages and price-hikes are encouraging people to turn to their crafty side and make their own Halloween costume with household belongings and thrift shopping.

Sarah Janzen, the owner of Blenderz Garment Recyclers, said making your own costume can be a light load for your wallet and a fun experience.

"A lot of people are coming in saying that they're going to the Halloween stores or looking at Halloween costumes, and they're like $40, $60, (or) a hundred bucks. It's very unaffordable, and low quality as well," Janzen told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday. "People are kind of upset with that."

Janzen explained how children's costumes are "super low quality and (are) hard to pass on" to other generations, or even younger siblings.

"Nowadays, (they last) one season. You're lucky if you get one night out of some of the stuff," Janzen said, adding how finding inspiration for a would-be costume isn't hard to come by.

"Pinterest … There are different things you can look up when (finding) inspiration for home costumes or costumes from your closet – 'DIY halloween costume' or 'slow-stitching Halloween costume', or (even) 'Halloween costume from closet,'" Janzen said.

When looking for inspiration online, Janzen said it's important to be open and flexible to what sort of costume you're looking to make.

"If you start with one thing in mind, it's going to be pretty difficult … You'll end up buying pieces to fulfill that specific vision," she said. "Once you start looking at things (with an open mind), you start thinking 'Oh, I have that in my closet, I could put those together, I have that in my closet.'"

Janzen said how adding a few pieces to an already owned outfit can make an entirely new costume without breaking the bank.

"If you have a blue outfit, blue pants, blue skirt, or a blue shirt, all you need is a crafty headband with some bobbles and you're Cookie Monster … (Mia Wallace) from Pulp Fiction, the girl with the black wig and the white shirt … The Mario Brothers are super easy and super fun because you basically get just the overalls and then either a red shirt or a green shirt and a hat … Those are really fun and really easy (costumes)," she said.

"Buying thrifted items for your outfit for Halloween is also way better for the environment and way easier on your wallet," she added.

"A lot of (your costume) can even be face-paint, face makeup, with the outfit and people will understand what it is," Janzen said.

Other benefits to making your own Halloween costumes include being able to accommodate room for a jacket under the costume for trick or treaters, and throwing away less materials when the store-bought costumes eventually break.

Janzen also said that there is a joy felt when you finish and wear your home-made costume that store-bought costumes can't achieve.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Even Kenny.